Alperen Sengun and Luka Doncic are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks meet at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Doncic is 29.5 points. That is 1.0 fewer than his season average of 30.5.

His per-game rebound average -- 7.9 -- is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 7.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).

Doncic's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -167)

Kyrie Irving is scoring 24.4 points per game this season, 1.1 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Irving averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Tuesday is 2.6 lower than his season scoring average of 17.1.

Hardaway has made 3.4 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -161)

Tuesday's prop bet for Sengun is 20.5 points, 0.3 more than his season average.

He averages 1.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 10.5).

Sengun averages 5.6 assists, 1.1 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 17.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Tuesday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

VanVleet has connected on 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

