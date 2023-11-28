Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parmer County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Parmer County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parmer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lazbuddie High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Adrian, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bovina High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Silverton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Childress High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.