The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) travel to face the Providence Friars (5-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Providence vs. Wagner matchup.

Providence vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence vs. Wagner Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs. Wagner Betting Trends

Providence has won two games against the spread this season.

The Friars and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 55th in the country. It is way below that, 61st, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Providence has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

