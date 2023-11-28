The Dallas Stars (12-5-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2), who have won three in a row at home, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

The Stars have a 5-4-1 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 36 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On the power play, 37 opportunities have resulted in 10 goals (27.0% conversion rate).

Stars vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Jets 4, Stars 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Stars vs Jets Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 12-5-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the eight games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-1-1 record (good for 13 points).

In the three games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 13 times, and are 11-2-0 in those games (to record 22 points).

In the six games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to record eight points.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-3-1 (13 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Stars went 6-2-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 9th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.55 6th 12th 2.95 Goals Allowed 2.9 10th 16th 30.8 Shots 31.8 11th 22nd 31.8 Shots Allowed 28 6th 14th 20.97% Power Play % 19.4% 19th 3rd 87.88% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

Stars vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

