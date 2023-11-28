We have high school basketball action in Tarrant County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fossil Ridge High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28

6:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Granbury High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Burton Adventist Academy at Nazarene Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Crowley, TX

Crowley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Boswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Springtown High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Castleberry High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Gainesville, TX

Gainesville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Arlington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Hills High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Amon Carter Riverside High School at Emmett J Conrad High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Life Preparatory School at Victory Baptist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Lamar High School - Arlington