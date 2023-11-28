Tim Hardaway Jr. could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 107-88 loss to the Clippers, Hardaway totaled 12 points.

With prop bets available for Hardaway, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.1 16.8 Rebounds -- 3.5 3.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA -- 22.3 21.8 PR -- 20.6 20.1 3PM 2.5 3.4 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Hardaway's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Hardaway has made 5.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.4 per game.

Hardaway's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.2 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Giving up 104.4 points per contest, the Rockets are the best team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Rockets are 19th in the NBA, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets concede 21.8 assists per contest, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have conceded 11 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 37 21 3 1 5 0 1 12/29/2022 33 18 4 1 3 0 3 12/23/2022 32 7 7 4 0 1 0 11/16/2022 34 28 4 3 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.