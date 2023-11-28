Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Tom Green County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winters High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Anna High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
