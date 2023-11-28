WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cal Baptist Lancers versus the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is the only game on Tuesday's college basketball slate that features a WAC team in action.
WAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cal Baptist Lancers at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|8:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
