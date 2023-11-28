Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waller County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Waller County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waller County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Royal High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.