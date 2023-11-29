The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) are home in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 43% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

The Mavericks are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 213th.

The Wildcats' 67.8 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Abilene Christian scored 9.8 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (71.5).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 64 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.2).

Abilene Christian made more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule