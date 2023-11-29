The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2, 0-0 WAC) play a fellow WAC opponent, the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0, 0-0 WAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at College Park Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Information

Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)

Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank 314th 66.4 Points Scored 75 95th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 29.6 298th 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 285th 6.4 3pt Made 7 219th 143rd 13.5 Assists 15.7 24th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.3 224th

