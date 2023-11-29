The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

North Carolina has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.

The Tar Heels average 85.3 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 61.5 the Volunteers allow.

When North Carolina totals more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.

The Volunteers score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (70.2).

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.1.

At home, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).

At home, Tennessee made 7.6 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule