The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • This season, Prairie View A&M has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 86th.
  • The Panthers score an average of 74.5 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 74 the Green Wave allow.
  • Prairie View A&M is 4-0 when it scores more than 74 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than away (64.6).
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M sunk more trifectas away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 79-74 Teague Center
11/19/2023 UT Martin W 78-66 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 76-64 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

