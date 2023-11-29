How to Watch the Rice vs. Texas Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) will aim to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Rice Owls (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 62.2 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 61.7 the Owls give up.
- Rice's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.
- The 64.2 points per game the Owls record are 11.6 fewer points than the Tigers allow (75.8).
- The Owls shoot 35.9% from the field, four% lower than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers' 35.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Owls have given up.
Rice Leaders
- Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Destiny Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Dominique Ennis: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Shelby Hayes: 5 PTS, 37.1 FG%
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 78-75
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 73-62
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|@ SFA
|L 67-56
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
