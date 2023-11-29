How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
- Sam Houston is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats rank 99th.
- The Bearkats' 75.1 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 67.2 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- Sam Houston is 3-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.
- At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than they allowed away (64.2).
- Sam Houston sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (35.5%).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|W 88-86
|Trojan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 86-68
|Trojan Arena
|11/25/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 78-61
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
