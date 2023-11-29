SFA vs. Tarleton State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Tarleton State Texans (1-3) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) facing off at Wisdom Gym (on November 29) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 win for Tarleton State.
The Ladyjacks enter this matchup following a 67-56 win over Rice on Saturday.
SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
SFA vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tarleton State 68, SFA 64
SFA Schedule Analysis
- SFA has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.
SFA 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-56 at home over Rice (No. 126) on November 25
- 73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 337) on November 22
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62.0 FG%
- Kyla Deck: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Destini Lombard: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Zoe Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game, with a +72 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allow 64.4 per contest (190th in college basketball).
