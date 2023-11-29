How to Watch Tarleton State vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) are welcoming in the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) for a matchup of WAC rivals at William R. Johnson Coliseum, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks have averaged.
- Tarleton State has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.2% from the field.
- The Texans are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 298th.
- The Texans' 68.8 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the 'Jacks allow.
- Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged on the road (63.6).
- In 2022-23, the Texans conceded 13.7 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than on the road (74.3).
- Tarleton State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (3.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (28.2%).
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 86-63
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 66-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 59-40
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/5/2023
|Hardin-Simmons
|-
|Wisdom Gym
