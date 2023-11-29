The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders are shooting 44.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.0% the Miners' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Islanders are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Miners sit at 161st.

The Islanders put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.1 the Miners give up.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.7.

At home, the Islanders conceded 71.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.9).

Texas A&M-CC knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule