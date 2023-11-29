How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders are shooting 44.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.0% the Miners' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Miners sit at 161st.
- The Islanders put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.1 the Miners give up.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it scores more than 69.1 points.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.7.
- At home, the Islanders conceded 71.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.9).
- Texas A&M-CC knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-64
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|L 83-68
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/6/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|American Bank Center
