The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.

The Islanders have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

UTEP has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Miners have gone over the point total twice.

