The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) visit the UTEP Miners (5-2) after losing three straight road games. The Miners are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup's point total is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTEP -13.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points just once this season.

Texas A&M-CC's games this year have had a 147.8-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Texas A&M-CC was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Islanders have been at least a +725 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M-CC has a 12.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 2 40% 83.4 161.7 69.1 138.6 140.1 Texas A&M-CC 1 33.3% 78.3 161.7 69.5 138.6 140.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

The Islanders' 78.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 69.1 the Miners give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0 Texas A&M-CC 2-1-0 2-0 1-2-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP Texas A&M-CC 11-7 Home Record 13-2 3-10 Away Record 7-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.