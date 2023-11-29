Wednesday's game between the Washington State Cougars (7-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-2) at Beasley Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-56 and heavily favors Washington State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Lions are coming off of an 84-75 victory over Utah Tech in their last outing on Monday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 82, Texas A&M-Commerce 56

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

The Cougars have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 195) on November 20

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Jordyn Newsome: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) Mary Delgado: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Ahmya Boyce: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Dorian Norris: 6.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) and give up 67.6 per outing (246th in college basketball).

