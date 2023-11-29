The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) battle the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 35.4% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Texas A&M is 6-1 when it shoots better than 35.4% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the top rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 266th.
  • The Aggies average 25.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (53.8).
  • Texas A&M is 6-1 when it scores more than 53.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.7.
  • The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 67 on the road.
  • Texas A&M made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Iowa State W 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis - Reed Arena

