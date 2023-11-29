The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game begins at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 126.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -1.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 126.5 points in six of seven outings.

Texas A&M has a 148.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 22.2 more points than this game's total.

Texas A&M's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

Virginia (3-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 21.4% less often than Texas A&M (5-2-0) this year.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 3 50% 65.3 144.6 53.8 123.2 127.5 Texas A&M 6 85.7% 79.3 144.6 69.4 123.2 140.6

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

The Aggies score 25.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (53.8).

Texas A&M is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 53.8 points.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 3-3-0 3-3 2-4-0 Texas A&M 5-2-0 2-0 5-2-0

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Texas A&M 15-1 Home Record 15-1 6-5 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.