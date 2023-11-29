The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Rice Owls (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Southern vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 62.2 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 61.7 the Owls allow.
  • Rice has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.2 points.
  • The Owls put up 64.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 75.8 the Tigers give up.
  • The Owls are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (39.9%).
  • The Tigers shoot 35.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Owls concede.

Texas Southern Leaders

  • Daeja Holmes: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Jaida Belton: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%
  • Jordyn Turner: 10.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%
  • Taniya Lawson: 11.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Alisa Knight: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Texas Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Old Dominion L 57-38 Chartway Arena
11/20/2023 @ LSU L 106-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/22/2023 SFA L 73-58 Health & PE Arena
11/29/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/12/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/15/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

