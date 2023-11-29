The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) are home in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

UT Arlington has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 317th.

The 75.7 points per game the Mavericks score are only 4.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (70.8).

UT Arlington has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.

The Mavericks surrendered 66.1 points per game last year at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.5).

In home games, UT Arlington averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (7.0) than in away games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (31.2%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule