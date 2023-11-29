The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) are traveling to face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at UTRGV Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Antelopes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 151st.

The Vaqueros' 73.9 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 68.0 the Antelopes allow.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 84.5 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (71.3).

The Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 away.

UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

