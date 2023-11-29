How to Watch UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) travel to face the UTEP Miners (5-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- In games UTEP shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Islanders are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Miners sit at 161st.
- The 83.4 points per game the Miners record are 13.9 more points than the Islanders allow (69.5).
- When UTEP scores more than 69.5 points, it is 5-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, UTEP scored 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did in road games (66.6).
- In 2022-23, the Miners gave up 63.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.7.
- Looking at three-pointers, UTEP performed worse at home last year, draining 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.9 per game with a 30.9% percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Cal
|W 75-72
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Bradley
|L 63-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 67-47
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/4/2023
|Western New Mexico
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.