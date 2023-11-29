UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (3-0) will play the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTEP Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamar Givance: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ze'Rik Onyema: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|34.0
|54th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|350th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
