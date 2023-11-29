The outings in a Wednesday college basketball slate that shouldn't be missed include the Vanderbilt Commodores squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Templeton Physical Education Center Location: Clinton, South Carolina

How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Presbyterian

Hampton Pirates vs. East Carolina Pirates

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch Hampton vs. East Carolina

Providence Friars vs. Columbia Lions

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium Location: New York City, New York

How to Watch Providence vs. Columbia

TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. No. 10 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch Oral Roberts vs. Texas

TV: Longhorn Network

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Florida International Panthers

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Ocean Bank Convocation Center Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Florida International

No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Tennessee

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mercer Bears vs. Charlotte 49ers

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Dale F. Halton Arena Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch Mercer vs. Charlotte

Brown Bears vs. Bryant Bulldogs

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Chace Athletic Center

Chace Athletic Center Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island

How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Winthrop Eagles

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Winthrop Coliseum Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina

How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop