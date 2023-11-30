Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

So far this campaign, Cooks has hauled in 33 passes on 48 targets for 452 yards and four TDs, averaging 45.2 yards per game.

Cooks vs. the Seahawks

Cooks vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 101 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 101 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 230.7 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked 15th in the league with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-111)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Cooks has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Cooks has been targeted on 48 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He has 452 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 19th in NFL play with 9.4 yards per target.

Cooks has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (12.1%).

With five red zone targets, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 7.5% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 9 REC / 173 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

