Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Clay County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.