The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (8-3) squad on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won three games in a row.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys put up 8.9 more points per game (31.5) than the Seahawks allow (22.6).

The Cowboys rack up 29.1 more yards per game (377.6) than the Seahawks allow per outing (348.5).

Dallas rushes for 115.3 yards per game, just 2.4 fewer yards than the 117.7 that Seattle allows per outing.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Seahawks have forced (15).

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys put up 41 points per game at home (9.5 more than their overall average), and give up 12 at home (4.8 less than overall).

The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (443.4) is higher than their overall average (377.6). But their average yards allowed at home (259.2) is lower than overall (276.3).

Dallas' average passing yards gained (317.8) and conceded (173.6) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 262.4 and 167.2, respectively.

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (125.6) is higher than their overall average (115.3). And their average yards allowed at home (85.6) is lower than overall (109.1).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage in home games (52.2%) is higher than their overall average (47.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (25.4%) is lower than overall (34.3%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.