Can we anticipate Craig Smith finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Smith has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 2-0
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:34 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

