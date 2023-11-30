Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Denton County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lewisville High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 30

2:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Denton High School at St. Mark's School Of Texas

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30

6:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Lewisville High School