In the upcoming matchup against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Esa Lindell to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindell stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Lindell scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken three shots in two games versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Lindell has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Lindell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:28 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:24 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 23:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:02 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

