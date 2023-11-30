Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fort Bend County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cypress Ridge High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
