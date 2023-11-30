Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hood County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Hood County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Hood County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Marlin High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
