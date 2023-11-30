The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) meet the Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Information

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lamar vs. UTSA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank
235th 69.3 Points Scored 67.9 274th
334th 76.6 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd
178th 31.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10 54th
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 5.7 329th
343rd 10.5 Assists 13.2 163rd
294th 13.1 Turnovers 14 334th

