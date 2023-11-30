The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) hit the court against the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 159.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lamar vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -3.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Lamar has combined with its opponent to score more than 159.5 points only once this season.

The average over/under for Lamar's outings this season is 159.7, 0.2 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Lamar has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

Lamar was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cardinals have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Lamar has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lamar vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 4 57.1% 77.0 160.7 82.3 158.3 149.2 Lamar 1 20% 83.7 160.7 76.0 158.3 146.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

The Cardinals score just 1.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Roadrunners give up (82.3).

Lamar has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 82.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lamar vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 2-5-0 2-1 5-2-0 Lamar 4-1-0 2-1 4-1-0

Lamar vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTSA Lamar 8-10 Home Record 6-9 2-11 Away Record 2-12 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.