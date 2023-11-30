When the Dallas Stars face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mason Marchment light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchment stats and insights

Marchment has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Marchment has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:35 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:42 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:14 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.