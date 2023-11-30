Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
In McLennan County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burnet High School at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meyer Public High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
China Spring at Whitney High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Live Oak Classical School at Meyer Public High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
China Spring at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.