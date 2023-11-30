The Rice Owls (1-5) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Rice vs. UT Martin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rice vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-5.5) 164.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-5.5) 164.5 -235 +186 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

Rice has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

UT Martin has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Skyhawks' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.