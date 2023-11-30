If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Runnels County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roscoe High School at Ballinger High School

Game Time: 11:40 AM CT on November 30

11:40 AM CT on November 30 Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Borden County High School at Ballinger High School

Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30

3:40 PM CT on November 30 Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Winters High School at Haskell High School