Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Rusk County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rusk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Big Sandy High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 8:30 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.