Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in San Saba County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in San Saba County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
San Saba County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Saba High School at Rochelle High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Rochelle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.