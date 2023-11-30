Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Shelby County, Texas this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Timpson High School at Garrison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Longview, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
