SMU vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (5-0) against the SMU Mustangs (3-3) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Mustangs enter this matchup following an 80-67 loss to Harvard on Saturday.
SMU vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
SMU vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 78, SMU 68
SMU Schedule Analysis
- On November 14, the Mustangs claimed their signature win of the season, a 69-54 victory over the Nicholls Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 218) in our computer rankings.
- SMU has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
- SMU has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.
SMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 218) on November 14
- 78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 221) on November 6
- 96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 343) on November 11
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 21.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Tamia Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Chantae Embry: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 54.5 FG%
- Reagan Bradley: 7.7 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allow 65.7 per contest (210th in college basketball).
