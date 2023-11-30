The injury report for the Dallas Stars (13-5-2) ahead of their matchup with the Calgary Flames (9-10-3) currently includes only one player. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Stars Season Insights

The Stars rank 13th in the league with 67 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Its +11 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames' 64 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Calgary's total of 72 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 22nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -8, they are 22nd in the league.

Stars vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-135) Flames (+110) 6

