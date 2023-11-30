Having won four straight on the road, the Dallas Stars play at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and BSSW to see the Flames look to defeat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/24/2023 Stars Flames 7-4 CGY 11/1/2023 Flames Stars 4-3 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 56 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

The Stars rank 15th in the league with 67 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 20 10 10 20 18 7 50.6% Jason Robertson 20 6 13 19 16 14 - Roope Hintz 19 8 10 18 5 6 51.4% Matt Duchene 19 6 11 17 5 11 56.3% Wyatt Johnston 20 9 7 16 9 7 48.2%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames concede 3.3 goals per game (72 in total), 22nd in the league.

With 64 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Flames have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Flames have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Flames Key Players