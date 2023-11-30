The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Taylor County, Texas today, we've got what you need.

Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Merkel High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 10:20 AM CT on November 30

10:20 AM CT on November 30 Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliday High School at Jim Ned High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 30

1:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Merkel High School at Roscoe High School

Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30

3:40 PM CT on November 30 Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Paint Creek High School at Trent High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 30

4:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Moran, TX

Moran, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at Eastland High School